Dennis Marcell Kuyrkendoll, 67, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born June 9, 1953 to Willard and Geneva Rinehart Kuyrkendoll. Graveside services will be at 11:00a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Union County, MS with Bro. Russell Fletcher officiating. He is survived by his aunt, Ann Kuyrkendoll Stanford, and her husband, Gerald Stanford; and by his uncle, Billy Kirkendoll; and by his special friends and "family" at Bodock Grove Group Home in Pontotoc. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Charles Dewayne Kuyrkendoll. The family wishes to "thank you" to the staff of Bodock Grove Group Home and to the nurses and staff of North Mississippi Medical Center. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitefuneralservice.com

