James Philip Kwasinski, 58, died Saturday, December 28, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 26, 1961, in Glen Ellyn, IL., to Robert, Sr., and Gail Swanenberg Kwasinski. He was a member of The Orchard in Tupelo. He was an employee of Mississippi University for Women at Columbus. Prior to that he was the Tupelo Country Club Golf Course Superintendent. He was a graduate of Mississippi State Univ. with a degree in Turf/Green Management. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Bryan Collier officiating. Burial will be in Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife: Lisa Tyer Kwasinski; 1 daughter: Megan Kwasinski of Tupelo; 1 son: Nathan Kwasinski of Tupelo; 1 sister: Debbie Sue Kwasinski; and 2 brothers: Robert Kwasinski, Jr., (Lisha) and Paul Kwasinski (Tammye). He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Kirk Reeder, Jason Christopher, Carl Johnson, Alan Sullivan, Dr. Mike Goatley, Nathan Kwasinski, Titus Tyer, and Jason Tyer. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at United Funeral Service. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

