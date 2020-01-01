James Philip Kwasinski, 58, died Saturday, December 28, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 26, 1961, in Glen Ellyn, IL., to Robert, Sr., and Gail Swanenberg Kwasinski. He was a member of The Orchard in Tupelo. He was an employee of Mississippi University for Women at Columbus. Prior to that he was the Tupelo Country Club Golf Course Superintendent. He was a graduate of Mississippi State Univ. with a degree in Turf/Green Management. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Bryan Collier officiating. Burial will be in Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife: Lisa Tyer Kwasinski; 1 daughter: Megan Kwasinski of Tupelo; 1 son: Nathan Kwasinski of Tupelo; 1 sister: Debbie Sue Kwasinski; and 2 brothers: Robert Kwasinski, Jr., (Lisha) and Paul Kwasinski (Tammye). He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Kirk Reeder, Jason Christopher, Carl Johnson, Alan Sullivan, Dr. Mike Goatley, Nathan Kwasinski, Titus Tyer, and Jason Tyer. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at United Funeral Service. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Have you made a New Year's resolution?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.