Robert William Kwasinski, Jr., 63, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022 at his residence in Hickory Flat. He was born October21, 1958 in Glen Ellyn, IL to Robert W. Kwasinski, Sr. and Gail Swanenberg Kwasinski. He graduated from New Albany High School in 1976. He was also a graduate of Ole Miss with a degree in education. Although he never taught, he decided his calling was in Nursing. He then attended IJC and received his degree in Nursing. He previously worked at New Albany, Okolona, The Med and did travel nursing to California, Vermont and Texas. In his free time, he loved to hunt and fish with his best friend, Jim Curry. He also loved to cook, especially grilling for family. A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 4:00p.m. until 6:00p.m. He leaves behind his wife of 17 years, Lisha Doss Kwasinski; stepson, Tyler Sloan (who he thought of as his own); one brother, Paul Kwasinski (Tammye); one sister, Deborah Kwasinski Dalrymple (Randy); his sister-in-law, Lisa Kwasinski; his in-laws, Curtis and Sue Doss; his sister-in-laws, Tina Sturgeon (Tom); Amy Chaney (Terry); several nieces and nephews; also his best friend, Jim Curry; and his four-legged little girl, Mollee. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jim Kwasinski. The family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made to help with funeral expenses. Memorial donations may be made to United Funeral Service, P.O. Box 810, New Albany, MS 38652 United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
