TUPELO -- Coner Noel Kyle, 26, passed away Friday, July 03, 2020, at a business in Baldwyn. Services will be on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 6pm with a Memorial Celebration at Saltillo City Park . at Professional Cremation Services provided by Community Funeral Directors. www.communityfuneraldirectors.com.

