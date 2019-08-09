Sylvia Mansell Kyle, 81, died August 7, 2019 at the Page Greenhouse at Traceway Retirement Community. A native of Tupelo, she was born August 26, 1937 to William A. and Mary Edith Miller Mansell and was a 1955 graduate of Tupelo High School. Early in life, she moved to Memphis, Tennessee and worked for many years at Central Woodwork in Memphis. She later relocated back to Tupelo and worked for M&W Building Supplies. Early in her retirement, Sylvia enjoyed traveling abroad and had journeyed to Europe on two occasions. She was a member of Saltillo First United Methodist Church. Survivors include her brother, Terry Mansell and his wife, Brenda of Oxford; and seven nieces and nephews, Lisa Cowley and her husband, David of Saltillo, Kelli Arbuckle and her husband, Doug of Williamsburg, Virginia, Kim Costa of Starkville, Jeff Mansell and his wife, Sandra of Tupelo, Kristi McCann and her husband, Bill of Memphis, Jason Mansell and his wife, Cindy of Tupelo and John Mansell of Winter Garden, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hugh Kyle who died in 2003; brother, Robert Mansell. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service time Sunday, August 11, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 4 p.m. August 11, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Tim Green officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jeff Mansell, Jason Mansell, Matthew Mansell, John Mansell, Kyle Mansell and David Cowley. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the Saltillo First United Methodist Church, PO Box 146 Saltillo, MS 38866 or the Pontotoc First Presbyterian Church, 124 S Main St. Pontotoc, MS 38863. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.