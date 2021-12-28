Opal Marie Phillips LaBarreare passed away at the Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, Mississippi on December 27, 2021 at the age of 93. Opal was born October 19, 1928 to Walter Phillips and Eugene Emmaline Walliser Phillips in Hartford, Kansas. She was a long time member of the Falkner Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. Opal was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Visitation will be Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 10:00 AM until the service at 1:00 PM at the Falkner Baptist Church. Interment will be at the Tippah Memorial Gardens. Opal is survived by two sons: John Bump of Victoria BC, Canada, Joseph LaBarreare, Jr. (Nancy) of Ripley, MS; one daughter: Martha Cox (Andy) of Madison, AL; five grandchildren: Shane Bump, Julia Leggett (Curtis), Lindsey McAlister (Dustin), Caitlin Cox, Brittany Cox; nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands: James Clark Bump and Joseph H. LaBarreare, Sr.; one grandson: Justin Bump; five sisters; three brothers. Officiating will be Bro. Howard Goolsby, Bro. Stanley Huddleston and Bro. Jeff Moore. Pallbearers will be: Randy Lancaster, Rob Hill, Johnny Cross, Michael Braddock, Ben Tomlinson, Nick Marks. Honorary pallbearers will be her Sunday School Class. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
