Martha Jane Beasley Lacey ,74, passed away Saturday January 11, 2020 at Diversicare in Amory. She was born on September 24, 1945 in Fulton,Ms to Clyde and Pauline Beasley. She lived most of her life in Nettleton and the Starkville area. For the past 10 years, Martha Jane was a resident of Samaritan Gardens in Tupelo. She was a member of Verona Methodist Church. She enjoyed flowers and arts and crafts. Services will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton. Burial will be in Mount Vernon Cemetery near Fulton. Survivors include her brother, Billy Beasley(Jettie) of Saltillo ; one niece, Theresa Smith of Saltillo; one nephew, Jerry Beasley of Brandon; and several other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her partents; her husband, William "Bill" Lacey; three sisters, Jean Mansfield, Ruby Wallace, and Etta Christian; three brothers, Robert Beasley, Jackie Ray Beasley and Tommy Beasley. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton. The family wishes to thank the staff of Samaritan Gardens for the attention and loving care given to Martha Jane and also those who cared for her a North Mississippi Medical Center and at Diversicare. You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
