Pontotoc-After a long life of loving God and her family , 92 year old Carolyn Ann Witt Lackey returned to her Creator at 7:15 am on Sunday, August 29, 2021 from the Pontotoc Hospital. She had been a resident of Sunshine Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pontotoc for several years. ""Miss" Carolyn was born in Tupelo on August 7, l929 to the late Thomas Leon Witt and Erin Heard Witt. She raised two sons as a single Mom while working for almost 20 years at Arvin Industries. She found complete fulfillment in her life as a caregiver for the elderly the last 30 years. She was a part time night worker at Danvers where she met many folks and took care of their dining request. Carolyn was a longtime member of the Belden Baptist Church where she was in charge of the nursery -loving and caring for the little ones. At her death, she was a member of Grace Memorial Baptist Church. A splendid cook, she was known for her "dough" burgers and oatmeal cookies. She loved singing old gospel hymns in Church and she made sure everyone got the words right! Carolyn loved watching the Atlanta Braves, word search and playing bingo at the nursing home. She lived a full, wonderful life filled with love, laughter and grace and will be missed by her family and friends. A service celebrating her life will be held at 3 PM Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Kerry Nelson officiating and Bro. Don Baggett assisting. Burial will follow in the Belden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 PM -service time on Wednesday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 3 PM at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming. Carolyn is survived by her children, Sanford "San" Lackey and his wife, Julie, Carey Lackey and wife, Melissa and Pam Lackey. 3 grandchildren, Bridgette Letson (Cody), Haley Lackey and Tonya Hall (Chris). 10 great grandchildren, Kailyn Lackey, Channing Lackey, Cruze Lackey, Devin Stewart, Marcus Graham, Kristin Hall, Austin Hall, Haden Hall, Arron Hall and Jaden Hall. 1 great great grandchild. a very special cousin, Ann Heard Downing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Erin Witt, a son, Richared Herbert "Ricky" Lackey and a brother, Heard Witt. Pallbearers will be Channing Lackey, Cruze Lackey, Van Peters, J.P. Young, Marcus Graham and Devin Stewart. Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Sunshine Nursing Center in Pontotoc, who were so kind and wonderful to "Miss" Carolyn in her last years. Memorials may be made to Belden Baptist Church Nursery, 4121 McCullough Blvd, Belden, MS. 38826.
