James Leonard Lackey, 78, departed this life from his residence in the Oakhill Community of Lee County after a brief illness. James was born in Lee County on May 12, 1941. He was a Lee Countian most of his life except for a brief period of living and working on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. James began work as a fireman for the City of Tupelo in November 1970 and retired in May 1991 with the rank of Captain. He enjoyed being a fireman and serving the citizens of Tupelo. James loved the outdoors, deer hunting, which included many trips to Colorado on hunts, watching old Western movies, traveling, old time gospel music, and avid conversation. A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 AM Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Danny Rushing officiating. Private burial will follow in Oakhill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jolen Wiggington, Johnny Kyle, and family friends. Visitation will be from 9 am-service time on Friday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel which is honored to be serving the family. James is survived by his children, Jimmy Lackey of Saltillo, Brad Lackey of Guntown, Sherry Lackey of Amory, and Kay Potts of Plantersville; six grandchildren, Kyle, Kimmie, Jessica, Chloe, Addison, and Sarah Caroline; a great-grandchild; his siblings, Dianne Wigginton (John) of Saltillo, Judy McGaugh (Johnny) of Saltillo, June Lyle (Butch) of Saltillo, B.L. Phillips, Jr. (Jan) of Saltillo, and Bobby Phillips (Linda) of Tupelo; numerous nieces and nephews, and other near relatives. James was preceded in death by his parents, B.L. Phillips, Sr. and Jewel Whitten Phillips. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. The service may be viewed at 11 a.m. Friday and for 90 days thereafter at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming.
