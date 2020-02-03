Sherry Renee Lackey, 54, passed away at her home on Friday, January 31, 2020. She was born on December 1, 1965 to James Lackey and Lyndia Young. Sherry enjoyed spending time with her family and doing things with her dear friend, Tommy Justice walking their dogs, attending yard sales, and watching western movies. She would read her Bible often and recently she enjoyed being with her church family at Amory Church of Christ where she was a member. She was a blessing to many and will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Minister Philip Hathcock officiating. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery. Survivors include one daughter, Kymberly Clardy; one son, Joshua Kyle Lee Clardy; three brothers, Jimmy Lackey of Tupelo, Brad Lackey of Guntown, and Shon Kelly of Endville; one sister, Kay Lackey of Plantersville; and special friend, Tommy Justice of Amory. She was preceded in death by her parents; and great grandmother, Heston Whitten. Pallbearers will be members of her family. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family online at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
