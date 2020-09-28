HICKORY FLAT, MS -- Roger Dale Lacy, 70, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at his home in Hickory Flat. Services will be on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Hickory Flat with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Tuesday 5-8 PM.

