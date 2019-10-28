Michael William Lail, 57, died peacefully at home, Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was born in North Carolina on January 30, 1962 to Fred William and Peggy Ann Fox Lail. His job as an Industrial Engineer for Basset Furniture led him to Mississippi. After working for a few other furniture businesses in the area, he settled at Deville Furniture in Pontotoc, where he met his wife, Michelle Williams. They married on May 15, 1993. Most recently, Mike was the proud owner of, Mytek Project Management where he worked as an independent contractor. He was known around Tupelo for his boisterous personality and a knack for telling it like it is. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved cooking, and you could often find him at Kroger picking up ingredients for dinner. He also enjoyed fly-fishing, musical instruments, Mississippi State football and volunteering with Tupelo Running Club. He was always finding an animal to rescue, and greatly loved his dogs and cats. He attended The Orchard Tupelo with his family. Survivors include his wife, Michelle Lail of Tupelo; daughters, Mathilda Lail of Tupelo, and Mackenzie Lail of Tupelo; mother, Peggy Johnson and her husband, Terry; two brothers, Brad Lail (Stacy) and Jonathan Lail (Ashley); in-laws, Jane Crausby (Max) and John Williams (Patty); five sisters in-law, Teresa Williams, Karla Parham (Greg), Lisa Corder (Gary), Barbara Biffle (David Rhea) and Tina Clark (David); brother in-law, Steve Crausby; sixteen nieces and nephews, Keagan Lail, Sierra Lail, Grayson Lail, Ada Lail, Lawson Lail, Brandon Fulgham (Julianna), Nichole McCollum, Madison Parham, Max Parham, Molly Parham, Brittnei Clowers, Brook Long (Jason), Natalie Allen (Dean), Summer Corder, Zach Corder (Shrie), Katelyn Collier (Chance); and many other family members who loved Michael very much. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Lail. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at The Orchard Tupelo with Bro. Bryan Collier and Bro. Will Rambo officiating. Burial will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Fred Cannon, Kevin Kirkpatrick, Steve Fandel, David Branner, Bryan Metcalfe, Malcom Vaugh, Bill Gabriel, Frank Reinhart, and Richard Royce. Honorary Pallbearers are his Cafe 212 Wednesday Morning Coffee Group. Memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38801. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
