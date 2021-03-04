Ester Mae Farmer Laird, 93, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at her home in Dorsey. She was born May 25, 1927 to the late Charlie Farmer and the late Cordelia White Farmer. She was a member of East Fulton Baptist Church. She was the supportive minister's wife for 74 years along side her husband, Grover. She sewed for all of her children and always kept a neat and tidy home. She enjoyed cooking not only for her family, but for church functions as well. Ester's girls and husband were her top priority. Services will be 2:00 pm on Saturday March 6, 2021 at East Fulton Baptist Church with Ministers Dewitt Bain, Roger Laird, and Kevin Clayton officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 Saturday at East Fulton Baptist Church. Burial will be at Keyes Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her daughters: Fran Wolski (Tommy) Thomas of Counce, TN, Evelynn Dyer of Crandall, TX, Margaret Sheffield (John) Butler of Fulton, Nancy (Tommy) Edwards of Petal, MS; granddaughters: Tammy (Tom) Coltharp, Ashley (Billy) Barnett, Lisa (Eric) Darracott; grandsons: Larry Moore, Garrett Dyer, Bruce (Lesley) Sheffield, Dustin Harris, Brady (Heather) Edwards; 11 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Grover Laird, grandson, Thomas Moore, son-in-law, Dan Wolski, son-in-law, Tony Dyer, brother, Colbert Farmer, sisters: Katie Farmer, Elmira Cooper, Roslie Bass, Mavis Broome Pallbearers will be Larry Moore, Dustin Harris, Brodie Darracott, Eric Darracott, Tom Coltharp Honorary Pallbearers are Josh Coltharp, Garrett Dyer, Bruce Sheffield, Brady Edwards, Daniel Sheffield, Gabriel Dyer, Wyatt Darracott Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
