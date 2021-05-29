John Lee Lamar, 45, of Summerville, SC, and former resident of New Albany, Ms, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Medical University of South Carolina. A Service of Remembrance for John will be at 2 PM Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in the Heritage Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care, located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and Bankhead St. Reflections will be given by Family and Friends. Burial will follow in the New Harmony Cemetery in Union County. John was born November 17, 1975 in Tupelo, MS. He was a graduate of Pinewood Preparatory School in Summerville, SC. He went on to attend the University of Mississippi and Winthrop University. John made his career in the hospitality industry. More than anything he loved his friends and family. He enjoyed golf, tennis, traveling, karaoke, Ole Miss football, and his mom's home cooking. John leaves behind his mother, Patricia Ray of Summerville SC; sister, Elizabeth Lamar Dixon (Bryan) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; half sister, Anna Caroline Peevey of Raleigh, NC; girlfriend, Terri Drieling of North Charleston, SC; and nieces, Lillian Myers and Lauren Jolly (Will), both of Mt. Pleasant, SC. He is predeceased by his father, John Lamar Sr.; grandparents, James and Joyce Treadaway and W.T. and Estelle Lamar. Memorials in John's name may be made to the MUSC Foundation, Liver Transplant Patient Fund, 18 Bee Street, MSC 450, Charleston, SC 29425. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Lamar family@nafuneralsandcremations.com.
