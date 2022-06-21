Bobby Mac Lamb, a US Army veteran, was born on April 17, 1951 in Louisiana to the late Mae Church and Robert Lamb. He passed away on Tuesday morning, June 21, 2022 a Sanctuary Hospice House after a long battle with cancer. Bobby was 71 years old. An active member of Nettleton Presbyterian Church, he was known for his contagious smile and always making lite of any situation. Bobby loved being outdoors with fishing as his favorite pastime. When he wasn't outdoors, he was spending time with his two beagles, Peanut and Misty. He loved being with family and loved his children, grandchildren, and great great grandchildren with all of his heart! Bobby never met a stranger and would help anyone he could and always do it with a smile. To know Bobby Lamb was to love him. A service celebrating his life will be held 2PM Thursday, June 23, 2022 with Bro. Jack Inmon, his Pastor, officiating. Burial with immediate family only will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery near Nettleton. Visitation will be from Noon-Service time on tomorrow only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Helen Lamb of Nettleton; his children, Sam Fowler(Angie) of Nettleton, Adam Fowler(Alana) of Plantersville, Kristie Kay Bryan(Anthony) of Plantersville, Toby Groves(Shera) of Nettleton and the late Chris Groves(Ida); one sister, Virginia Riley of Monroe, LA; a special niece who was like a daughter, Gina Wren. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, a son, Chris and a grandson, Matthew Groves, and his siblings, JB Hester, Charles Quinton Hester, Ronald Earl Hester, Marvin Lamb, Wanda Jane Keith and Maxine Oswalt. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Gabe Clark, Ben Groves, T.C. Groves, Blake Fowler, Braxton Fowler, Aiden Fowler, Nigel Sneed and Peyton Wren. The family expresses gratitude to Sanctuary Hospice for their excellent care and asks that memorials be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.