Donna Spence Townsend Lamb (81) passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Booneville. She was a member of Rebekahs' Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church of Booneville and also a member of B&PW Club. She worked as a clerk at the Northeast Bookstore for 25 years. She enjoyed tending to her flowers, doing yard work, working puzzle books and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Services are 2 pm Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Booneville with Ricky Ford and David Bolen officiating. Burial will follow in the Booneville Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-2 pm Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Booneville. Donna is survived by her husband of 58 years, James M. "Jim" Lamb of Booneville; her son, James Alan Lamb of South Carolina; her daughter, Claire L. Stone (Anthony) of Tishomingo; her brothers, William Oscar Townsend (Carla) of Brandon, MS and Joseph Caldwell Townsend (Marsha) of Hattisburg, MS; her grandchildren, Jalen Stone (Emily) of Michigan, Kristina Lamb of South Carolina and Grayson Stone of Tishomingo and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, James William Spence & Katheline Caldwell Townsend and her brother, James Oliver Townsend. Pallbearers are; Jalen Stone, Grayson Stone, Kirk Williams, Ernie McCoy, Don Eubank and Chris Goodwin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Christmas Child at samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/memorial-giving/ or a charity of your own choice. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.