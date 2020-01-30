Betty Jo Lambert, 77, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was born in Cherokee, AL, on March 23, 1942, to Willis Odell Hooper and Edith Lucille Franks Hooper. She liked coloring in her books, talking to friends on the phone, and spending time with her husband, kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. They were her greatest joy. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 3:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Hooper and Bro. Tony Brown officiating. Visitation will start at 1:00 PM and go until service time. Burial will be in Zion Rest Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Charlie G. Lambert; two daughters, Renai Davis (Gary) of Baldwyn and Regenia Lucas (Steven) of Marietta; two brothers, Kenneth Hooper (Janice) of Pisgah Community and Jerry Hooper (Eulene) of Altitude Community; grandchildren, Brandan Davis, Blain Davis, both of Baldwyn, Corie Crowell, Casie Moore, both of Marietta; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Davis, AnnaBelle Davis, William Davis, and Rebecca Davis, all of Mantachie, and Avalee Crowell of Alpine; and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Larry Eugene Hooper. Pallbearers will be Tony Hooper, Bradley Hooper, and Terry Hooper. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons, Corie Crowell, Brandan Davis, Casie Moore, and Blain Davis. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
