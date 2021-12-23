Billy D. Lambert (85) passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Saint Francis Hospital in Bartlett, TN. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was also a member of Woodmen of the World and the Scottish Rites and employed with Lindsey Transport Service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services are 1 pm Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Mt. Olive Church of God with Bro. William Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at the church. Billy is survived by his son, Jeff Lambert of Oakland, TN; his daughters, Teri Odo (Vince) of Bartlett, TN and Jera Moran (Danny) of Memphis, TN; his brothers, Tulon Lambert of Booneville, Ricky Lambert (Sherry) of Booneville and Randy Lambert (Cindy) of Booneville; his sister, Brenda Cartwright of Booneville; 3 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Millage and Eura Mae Lambert; his wife, Bobbie June Huddleston Lambert; his brother, Hoyle Lambert and his sister, Betty Jo Coss. Pallbearers are; Michael Price, Vince Odo, Seth Price, Gary Taylor, Patrick Lambert and Brandon Lambert. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
