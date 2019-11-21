Frances Loree "Nanny" Lambert (93) went to her heavenly home on November 20, 2019. She was born on July 20, 1926 to Walter and Dezi Penna. She was married to Dexter Lambert and they raised six children together. She was a member of Martin Hill Freewill Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and kept children for many years. Services will be 2 pm Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Jamie Nanney officiating and Bobby Lambert presenting the eulogy. Burial will be in the Martin Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-2 pm Saturday at the funeral home. She is survived by her sons, Garry Lambert (Carolyn) of Thrasher and Roger Lambert (Hilda) of Booneville; her daughters, Judy Owens of Booneville and Sherry Moore (Larry) of Jumpertown; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Dwight Lambert; her daughter, Rita Storey; her son-in-law, Travis Storey; her daughter-in-law, Shirley Lambert; her granddaughter, Schawna Storey; her brothers, Ludie Penna and James Penna and her sister, Nova Lee Thacker. Her grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.come
