TUPELO -- Gerard "Gerry" Lambert, 42, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on A special family and close friend celebration of his life was held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel. at Condolences may be e-mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.

