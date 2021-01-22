Houston John William Lambert "Papaw Hoot", 84, of Guntown, died Thursday, January 21, 2021, at his home. He was born September 17, 1936 in Iuka to Dean and Maude Forrester Lambert. Houston served in the US Army. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Guntown. He loved his family. He enjoyed working on cars and cooking. Visitation will be Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 1:00 PM Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Campbelltown Cemetery in Guntown with Bro. Jerry Davidson officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his children, Gail Nastrom (Rick), Scott Lambert, Rhonda Hall all of Guntown; sister, Sue Woodward (Dan) of Oklahoma; six grandchildren, Joseph Price (Kim), Scott Price (Terry), Devin Williams, Zach Lambert (Beverly), Suzanne Williams, and Seth Daniel Lambert (Melanie); eight great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Sue Gibson Lambert, his parents, brothers, Rudolph Lambert, Garland Lambert, and Charles Lambert; sisters, Iris Wood, Lillian Mitchell; Frances Andrew; and Bonnie Easterling.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.