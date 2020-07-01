Ida Gilliland Lambert, 94, of Ridgeland, MS, passed away peacefully June 30 at her daughter's home in Jackson. She was born to the late James Hiram and Varnell Reed Gilliland on May 18, 1926, in Fulton, Mississippi. Graduating from Itawamba Agricultural High School and Itawamba Junior College, Ida worked at IJC for several years while her husband coached there. She also worked for the Itawamba County Superintendent of Education during the tenures of Dexter Digby and Wendel Brown. Later Ida would also work in the Lee County Superintendent of Education's office for Leroy Belk. Ida married her high school sweetheart, A.C. (Butch) Lambert, Sr. in January of 1942, forging a strong, loving partnership and beginning a life journey that would include the military, athletics, industry, and public service. While Butch may have had the more visible career, Ida's priority and strength was in organizing their family's home base; a foundation for which her four children are grateful to this day. "Mama was the center of our family, our north star. She was our one true thing." Ida worked throughout their marriage to keep their home running smoothly and to help provide for the Lambert children. Ida and Butch were a formidable team until his untimely death in 1985. A dedicated mother first and foremost, she doted on family and embraced every opportunity to be with them. She especially loved her role as Mimi to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her joy for life and indomitable spirit kept her pushing through the challenges that came her way. She had a vivacious personality, always making people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went. A life-long member of the Church of Christ, Ida was a strong, vital Christian woman who remained a positive role model throughout her life for her family and friends. In addition to her husband, Ida was preceded in death by her brother, James Reed (Jimmy) Gilliland of Fulton, MS, and her grandchildren, Ted Lambert, and Lori Lambert of Jackson, MS. Ida is survived by four children: A.C. (Butch) Lambert, Jr. (Sandra), of Amelia Island, FL; Vicki Mixon (Butch) of Jackson, MS; Scott Lambert (Nancy) of Winter Springs, FL; Amy Lambert (Sandy) of Jackson, MS; six grandchildren: Andy Lambert (Suzanne) of Madison, MS; Amy Burney (Brian) of Braxton, MS; Amanda Mixon (Marit) of Chapel Hill, NC; Jessica Matthews (Jeff) of Fairfax, VA; Brittny Larsen (Jonathan) of Fairfax, VA; and Alexi Leimbach (William) of Ovieda, FL. Ida is also survived by two special cousins: Betty Gilliland Coan of Decatur, AL, and Lisa Magee Scott (Ken) of Madison, MS. For the safety of all who loved and were loved by Ida, this will be a private service for immediate family. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Andy Lambert, Brian Burney, Jeff Matthews, Jonathan Larsen, William Leimbach, and Amanda Mixon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sunnybrook Children's Home, P.O. Box 1497, Ridgeland, MS 39158 or a charity of your choice. If you wish to encourage the family, you may email hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
