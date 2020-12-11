Ronald "Ronnie" Michael Lambert, II, 20, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. Ronnie was well known for his love of everyone. His smile was contagious. He loved music, being around people, going to church, riding his side by side, and his dogs, Butter, Abel, and Ollie. He is survived by his parents, Ronnie and Patricia Lambert of Iuka; his sisters, Beth Lambert (Danny) of Midway and Sandra Ray (Jeremy) of Iuka; his aunts and uncles, Loretta Kroening (Bill) of Iuka, Jessie Lambert (Sandy) of IUka, Petey Lambert (Doris) of Burnsville, Ginger DeLaney (Mike) of Avon Park, FL, Tommy Phillips (Sandy) of Sebring, FL, Steve Rogers (Hazel) of Hamilton, AL, Michael Rogers (Teresa) of Hamilton, AL, Paula Rogers of Red Bay, AL, Victoria Withers of Canada, Shelly Walen (Mike) of Canada, and Marshall Rogers (Denise) of Vina, AL; his special cousins, Delana, Mollie Beth, and Alliya; and his special friends and teachers, Nacole McDuffy, Coach Phillip, Tammy Coln, Kim McAfee, Sabrina Spoon, Christy White, Debra Walker, Amanda Tyler, Jeff Clark, Ricky Whirley, Dr. Rush Waller and Dr. Edward Ivancic and their staffs. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Harmony Hill Baptist Church Multipurpose Building from 5pm until 9pm. Visitation will also be on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Harmony Hill Baptist Church Multipurpose Building from 5pm until 8pm. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the funeral service on Monday. Services are scheduled for Monday, December 14, 2020 at 2pm at Harmony Hill Baptist Church Multipurpose Building, officiated by Bro. Clark Whitten, Bro. Mark Jones, and Bro. Sheldon Lambert. Burial will be in Harmony Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tommy Phillips, Brian Lambert, II, Syd Almond, Jeff Clark, Brian Lambert, and Billy Kroening. Honorary pallbearers will be the Tishomingo County High School Senior Class of 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in Little Ronnie's honor to be made to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital or to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
