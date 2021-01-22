Jimmie Ann Lambert, 77, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 2 pm at First United Pentecostal Church in Booneville. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12-2 pm at the church. Burial will follow at Cains Chapel Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

