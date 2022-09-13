John Rodney Lambert, 70, of Booneville, Mississippi, passed away on September 13, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. He was born February 18, 1952 to John Watson and Geraldine Bullard Lambert. He was a member of Tuscumbia Baptist Church. He spent 40 years as a self-employed carpenter and loved spending time outdoors. He loved gardening, fishing, hunting, making knives, and building racecars. A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Tuscumbia Cemetery with Brother Marvin Robbins officiating. He is survived by his sisters Deborah Burcham and Donna Inman; nieces Heather Ledbetter and Tiffany (John) Hurt; nephew Dustin Inman of Seattle, Washington; and great nephews Lucas Ledbetter and Tate Ledbetter. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Geraldine. Pallbearers are Lucas Ledbetter, Tate Ledbetter, Luke Ledbetter, and John Hurt.

