ABBEVILLE, MS -- Mary L. Lambert, 88, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Her home in Abbeville . Services will be on Saturday August 17, 2019 at 2:00PM at Abbeville Cemetery . Burial will follow at Abbeville Cemetery .

