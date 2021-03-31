Rosy Etta Lambert, 90, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at her home in Tishomingo. She was born in Prentiss County on January 29, 1931, to Joseph Deanderson Williams and Donnie Almeda Shamblin Williams. She enjoyed quilting, family gatherings, traveling, and reading the Bible. She loved attending church and gospel singings. Funeral Services will be Friday, April 2, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Way of Life Worship Center in Tishomingo with Bro. Hayward Burcham and Bro. Scotty Young officiating. Visitation will be Thursday night from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. There will also be a visitation at the church on Friday from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Church of God Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by one son, Don Lambert (Monte) of Booneville; four daughters, Wanda Killough (Danny) of Rienzi, Gwen Day (David) of Tishomingo, Jo Ann Young (Roger) of Paden, and Jan Harper (Wayne) of Tishomingo; brother, Roy Williams (Norma) of Lyons, IL; grandchildren, Jason Hicks (Melissa) of Rienzi, Lisa Leatherwood (Eddie) of Corinth, Scotty Young (Rachel) of Belmont, Kimberly Butler (Richie) of Iuka, Derrick Young (Abbi) of Nashville, Molly Fowler (Hunter) of Selmer, Andrew Lambert (Anna Kathryn) of Booneville, and Michaela Cody (Caleb) of Iuka; twelve great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jasper Lambert; granddaughter, LaSonja Gray; great-grandson, Joseph Young; sisters, Ida Mae Burcham, Ilene Carpenter, and Effie Briggs; brothers, Colen Williams and Earl Knox Williams. Pallbearers will be Jason Hicks, Derrick Young, Richie Butler, Andrew Lambert, Eddie Leatherwood and Hunter Fowler. Honorary pallbearers will be Caleb Cody, Danny Killough, David Day, Roger Young, Wayne Harper, and Scotty Young. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
