Luannis Lamons, 81, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. Luannis was born in Tupelo on December 14, 1938, the only daughter of Rex Helms and Ona Sheffield Helms. A lifelong Itwamaba County native, she graduated from Itawamba High School. Luannis was especially fond of spending quality time with her beloved family including her husband of nearly 50 years, Milton, only daughter, Patricia; two grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening and canning vegetables. She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Milton Lamons of Ballardsville; one daughter, Patricia Hyland and her husband, W. L. of Oxford; two grandchildren, Alan Hyland and his wife, Mary of Houston, Texas and Adam Hyland of Dallas, Texas; two great- grandchildren, Collier Hyland and Charlotte Grace Hyland and one brother, Robert Helms of Saltillo. She was preceded by her father Rex Helms and mother, Ona Cole. Visitation will be 2 p.m. until services time Tuesdays, October 13, 2020 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Frank Panzreno officiating. Graveside services will follow in Andrews Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Terry Wheeler, Jacob Hyland, Adam Hyland, Alan Hyland, Mark Baker, and Jason Hyland. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
