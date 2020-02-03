Shawn Robert LaMontagne, 43, passed away, Sunday, February 2,2020 from a two year battle with cancer at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. He was born, January 21,1977 in Auburn, NY to Jerry and Connie Rozelle LaMontagne. He worked for twenty years at Wal-Mart DC in New Albany. He attended Northeast Community College for two years where he played baseball. He attended Mississippi State University for two years. He loved sports, playing basketball and baseball at East Union High School. He loved to fish and hunt and was dedicated to anything he did. Funeral services will be Thursday, February 6,2020 at 2:00 pm at United Funeral Service with Bro. Ben Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Vista Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his parents; one daughter, Laken Noel Jones (Steven); one grandson, Jack Link Hardin; one granddaughter, Aurora Rose Jones; one sister, Yvonne Marie Leonard; two brothers, Chip LaMontagne (April) and Eric LaMontagne (Jennifer). Visitation will be Wednesday, February 5,2020 from 6:00 pm till 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Nicholas LaMontagne, Eric LaMontagne, Ethan LaMontagne, Chip LaMontagne, Matthew Taylor and Joe Bridges. Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Lamontagne, Chase LaMontagne, Domonic Poores and Steven Jones. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.