Connie Lancaster, 44, passed away on April 5, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Private graveside services will be on Wednesday at Jones Chapel Cemetery in Nettleton.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.