RIPLEY, MS -- Cortney Danielle Lancaster, 31, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Tuesday June 30, 2020 11:00 AM at Shiloh Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.