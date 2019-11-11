Jimmy Lee Lancaster, 85, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born December 22, 1933 to the late John Melton and Minnie Clyde Robinson Lancaster in Iuka. His family moved to Van Vleet when he was 3 years old. He attended schools at Van Vleet and Houston. He was a life long member at Van Vleet Methodist Church. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to garden and shared much with friends of the community. He loved his family. Services will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Van Vleet United Methodist Church at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. DeWayne Warren and Rev. Margaret Browning officiating. The body will lie in state at the church from 12 noon until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at Asbury Cemetery in Van Vleet. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ella Jennings Lancaster of Houston; three daughters, Linda (Bruce) Staggs, Sylvia (Randy) Pepper of Van Vleet, June (Ricky) Herndon of Shannon; six grandchildren, Tyler Staggs, Justin (Carley) Herndon, Andy (Laura) Pepper, Amber Pepper, Stephanie (Hunter) Gore and Marybeth (Ryan) Flippen; ten great grandchildren, Carrie, Molli, Walker, Kaylynn, Joe Harold, Liza, Shepard, Millie, Jeanie Elizabeth and Matthew; two sisters, Reba Conner of Van Vleet and Minnie Pearl Wiseman of Houston. He was preceded in death by his parents; John Melton Lancaster and Minnie Clyde Robinson Lancaster; two brothers, Harold Lancaster and Loyd Lancaster; four sisters, Clyde Lancaster, Flora Pierce, Hazel Sullivan and Mary Lois Wilson; his precious daughter, Rhonda Kay Lancaster who died May 14, 1999. Pallbearers will be Bruce Staggs, Randy Pepper, Ricky Herndon, Tyler Staggs, Justin Herndon and Andy Pepper. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Asbury Cemetery Care Fund, Post Office Box 72, Van Vleet, MS 38877. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
