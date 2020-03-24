ROBBS -- Rebecca Lancaster, 73, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Services will be on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home, private with immediately family only. Visitation will be on 1PM until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mize (New Robbs) Cemetery.

