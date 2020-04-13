Anne Pyle Land, 84, passed away Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at The Meadows in Fulton. She was born August 11, 1935 in Saltillo to Dudley and Mabel Pyle. Anne graduated from Tupelo High School where she played the flute in the band. She then went on to the University of Mississippi where she earned a bachelor's degree in business with a major in accounting. Anne married the love of her life, Jeff P. Land on August 21, 1955 and they shared 55 years together. Anne worked with her husband and daughters for many years in the family accounting firm, known as Land Sonnier, PA and the Land Firm, Inc. She was an active and faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was also a former member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church and Saltillo Baptist Church. Anne had a great love for animals, especially her dogs. She took great joy in finding a home for her special pets. Because of her passion, she was a founding board member of the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society and Spay, Inc. Anne leaves behind three children, Cheryl Land of Tupelo, Dudley Land and his wife, Sherry of Saltillo, and Claire Sonnier and her husband, Patrick, of Aurora, Colorado; three grandchildren, Jeff Land of Pearl, Holly Tillman and her husband, Ben, of Starkville, and Stephen Sonnier, Gregory Sonnier, and Matthew Sonnier, all of Aurora, Colorado; her sisters-in-law, Fay Pyle of Hamilton, Alabama, and Frances Land of Tupelo. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and a brother, Dr. Charles Ray Pyle. Private services will be held for the family at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Jim Yates officiating. Burial will be in Saltillo Cemetery. Services will be livestreamed and recorded for those unable to attend due to the current health crises. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, Sanctuary Hospice House, or the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society. Expressions of sympathy and memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
