Patricia Lane Nolley Whittington, 71, lifelong resident of the Poolville Community of Union County, passed away peacefully Friday evening, December 18, 2020 at New Albany Health & Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Whittington will be at 3 PM Monday, December 21 at Harmony Baptist Church in Union County with visitation one hour before services. Bro. Daniel Smith will officiate and burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mrs. Whittington was born November 19, 1949 in Union County, the daughter of the late Grover and QBelle McNeely Nolley. She was a 1968 graduate of West Union High School and was a lifelong member of Harmony Baptist Church. Mrs. Whittington was married over 50 years to her devoted husband, Gorden Carol Whittington of Myrtle. Together they settled in the Poolville Community where she would eventually operate the local store. She enjoyed sharing time with her grandchildren traveling anywhere or anytime with those she loved. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Whittington is survived by two sons, Michael Whittington (Heather) and Greg Whittington, both of Poolville, one brother, Kenny Ray Nolley of Poolville, seven much adored grandchildren, Maegan, Macy, Henson, Ashley Shuler (Bradley) Brittany and Shelby Whittington, and Alana Floyd and six great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a brother Thomas Kelly Nolley (Ruth). The number one priority during these unprecedented times is the health of our families, our visitors and our community. We request that everyone adhere to guidelines set forth by the Center of Disease Control. We ask everyone to support the limited gathering and visitation policies mandated by our government officials. Please comply with the required use of masks and social distancing space of six feet. The family request that memorials be directed to Harmony Baptist Church, 1015 CR 59, New Albany, MS 38652. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Whittington family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
