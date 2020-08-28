Mitchell "Mickey" W. Laney, 69, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born in Lee County on January 13, 1951 to parents Mitchell N. Laney and Sarah Booth Laney. He was a lifelong resident of Nettleton and was a graduate of Nettleton High School. He was a Baptist. He was an electric motor salesman and repairman. He enjoyed playing golf, working in his garden, and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. Funeral services will be at the Tisdale- Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel of Nettleton on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Robert Sargent officiating. Burial will be in the Liberty Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Laney of Nettleton; one son, Neal Laney (Masha) of Nettleton; and five grandchildren, Cole Goode, Mason Laney, Cooper Laney, Caitlin White, Tobi Goode, one great grandchild, Riggan White; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Lori Goode, one sister Sarah Hall. Pallbearers will be Cole Goode, Mason Laney, Cooper Laney, David Vann, Chirs Strawbridge, Jamie Edwards, and Jeff Coggin. Visitation will be Monday from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 the family request everyone who attends the visitation and or funeral please wear a mask. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
