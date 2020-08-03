Amory - Imogene N. Langford, 93, passed away and started her new life in heaven on July 31, 2020. Born in Mc Condy, MS, on April 9, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Clifton and Irene Harper Nabors. Imogene grew up in Mc Condy in Chickasaw County and she graduated from Egypt High School. She furthered her education by attending Draughon School of Business in Jackson, MS. She first worked at the City Hall in Jackson, MS before moving to Amory, MS where she and her husband opened an electrical contracting business, Amory Electric Service. This business enabled them to also begin part time work and sales in the Marine business. The Langford's built a large business location, in 1960, and it housed both the electrical contracting business as well the marine sales. In 1965 they added Honda motorcycles to their operation. She was the heart and soul of the company. Even after she was restricted from driving, she was brought to work so she could hang out for hours and socialize. To this date, the business stills sells and services boats, bikes and all terrain vehicles. Imogene married the love of her life, Gordon Langford on January 3, 1947 and they were immensely blessed by God with six children. She and her husband were charter members of St. Andrews United Methodist Church, Amory, MS. She loved the Lord and was a great mother and wife as well as a brilliant business woman. She had a dry wit humor and was very outgoing both at work and in the public. In addition to being the mother of 6 children, helping run a business, she and her husband raced quarter horses. They were proud of the victories their horses won over the years. Imogene was sports minded and loved the Atlanta Braves, Ole Miss, and The Manning Family. They even traveled to New Orleans to watch the Sugar Bowl in 1969. She liked to listen to Classic Country, especially Patsy Cline and Dolly Parton. Imogene enjoyed playing shuffleboard, games, and croquet on Sunday afternoons with her family as well as pitching washers at Pickwick. Imogene, along with her husband Gordon, was an integral part of the business community in Amory for over 50 years and her family was the pride of her life. Her smile, wit, and sweet presence will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. The memories made with her will last forever and her family will continue to be grateful to God for her influence and love given to them over the years. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Bond (Jimmy), Rienzi; sons, Rodney Langford (Teresa), Amory, Gerald Langford (Janice), Amory, Herbert Langford (Sue), Nettleton, Mike Langford (Susan), Amory, Richard Langford (Marsha), Tupelo; grandchildren, Eric Langford (Brenda), Alan Langford, Bridgett Finn (Chris), Corey Langford (Stacey), Chad Langford (Hope), Jordan Langford, Isaac Langford, Monica Wilemon (Tony), Dana Stephens (Joseph), Paige Young (Drake), Macy Langford, Amber Langford; 17 great grandchildren; sister, Eleanor Lenior. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gordon Mitchell Langford; siblings, Omeria Jones, Virginia Carter, Clifton Nabors, Jr., and James Robert Nabors. A Graveside Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 5:00 pm at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, with Bro. Ronald Pannel officiating. Pallbearers will be Eric Langford, Chad Langford, Isaac Langford, Mitch Finn, Corey Langford, Drake Young, and Ethan Langford. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Andrews United Church, Amory, MS, or to Oak Tree Nursing Center, Amory, MS.
