Virginia Clytee "Jennie" Langford, 73, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. Jennie was born March 2, 1947 in Vardaman, the daughter of Wilson and Pansy Long. She earned a degree in nursing and worked as an LPN at IMA for 20 years and then at Tupelo Medical Group where she retired after 10 years. Jennie was a dedicated member of Faith Baptist Church and greatly enjoyed the time she spent attending worship services there. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren knew her as Nanny and she adored each one of them. Survivors include her husband 28 years, David Langford; four children, Terry Dickerson, Greg Dickerson, Dawn Dyson, and Stephanie Thrasher and her husband Everett; three brothers, Charles Long and wife, Cathy, Buddy Long and wife, Joyce, and Tim Long and wife, Pam; two sisters, Mary Lampkin and Linda Green and husband, Davis; 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Charles Dickerson; and a sister, Martha Lucius. Services honoring Jennie's life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Dr. Phil Ellis officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Sunday. In order to comply with state mandated regulations, friends and family are kindly requested to wear masks at all times. Pallbearers will be Evan Bullock, Cody Dickerson, Blake Sanderford, Austin Sanderford, David Evans Thrasher and Jacob Thrasher. Honorary Pallbearers will be London Jordan, Kaiden Dickerson, Carter Dickerson, as well as all of her nephews. The service will be live streamed at www.peguesfuneralhome.com for anyone who is unable to attend. Expressions of sympathy may also be left at peguesfuneralhome.com.
