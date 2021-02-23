Mary Inez Langford, 86, finished her stay here on earth and met her Savior face to face on Sunday, February 21, 2021. Born in Lee County, MS on October 20, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Claude Richard Curry and Ada Lee Boyd Curry. Inez grew up in Monroe County with a large family where she was one of six sisters who helped perfect each other in the art of homemaking. She was a graduate of Wren High School. She married her best friend, John C. Langford, Jr., on September 13, 1952 and they were blessed with three daughters. She was a strong woman of faith, who loved God and enjoyed teaching the children of her community the gospel at Central Grove Baptist Church. She loved to worship God through music and she sang beautifully in the choir. Along with her love for the Lord, she loved her family immensely. She had the most important job in the world, a homemaker. Her husband John "Boots" started an upholstery shop on their property and she helped him often with different projects. She absolutely loved spending time and taking care of her family, and was very good at it. Inez took pride in seeing her family excel and supported each one of them in every way she could by offering guidance, help, time, and energy. Inez was known for being an incredible cook, was creative and had an artistic mind. Inez enjoyed reading, and loved to sew for her grandchildren. She especially liked sewing wedding gowns for her family and friends. She had a green thumb and loved to work in the yard. Sometimes the flowers God gave her would prompt a passer-by to stop and take pictures of the gorgeous yard. She was an incredibly compassionate person who helped unlimited causes such as underprivileged children and getting clothes to ones in need. She was full of advice and guidance that she offered to those closest to her. Inez was an avid follower of the gospel and her graceful voice always made other listen to her as she shared her faith. Inez will be missed here on earth, she is now walking with the Lord in heaven with her husband by her side. Now, as their loved ones and family pass by their home place, on Central Grove Road, many wonderful memories will come back which will no doubt bring grateful smiles and tears. She is survived by her daughters, Debra Milstead (Richard), Wren, Jeni Whitaker (Dennis), Wren, and Mary Beth Frederick (Randy), Columbus; grandchildren, John Milstead, Rebecca Studdard, Leah Carpenter, Rachel Winters, Cara Carson, and Jess Whitaker, great-grandchildren, Mia, Holt and Graham Milstead , Curry Carpenter, Mary Briggs and Waverly Studdard, Ally Kate, Sawyer and Everly Winters; Rhett Pickle; Aniston Carson; sisters, Alice "Billy" Nicholson, Nettleton, Gail "Sam" Legon, Anniston, AL; brother-in-law, Bill "Son" Langford; a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death, by just one week, by her beloved husband, John "Boots" Langford, Jr, as well as her sisters, Maytee Riley, Bobbie Jean Edwards, and Geneva Edwards. Due to Covid concerns, there will be a private family service with Brother Dennis Smithey officiating. Pallbearers will be J.B. Adams, Curry Carpenter, Matt Carpenter, Robbie Carson, Bud Harlow, Johnny Paul Kyle, Chris Pickle, Rhett Pickle, John Milstead, Jerry Studdard, Jess Whitaker, and Wade Winters. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Central Grove Baptist Church, 30298 Central Grove Rd, Aberdeen, MS 39730, or to a Humane Society of the donor's choice. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
