Emma Marlene Langley, 85, passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. She enjoyed yard sales, shopping and spending time with her grandchildren. She retired from Action Ind. and she was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Guyton Hinds officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Fikes of Fulton; sons, Don Langley and Jeff Langley of Guntown; sisters, Janice Starling of Guntown, Carolyn Moore of Fulton, Linda Raper of Shiloh and Nelda Starling of Guntown; brothers, Billy Newcomb of Guntown and Charles Newcomb of Shiloh; grandchildren, Heather Leary, Joseph Fikes, Eli Langley and Avery Langley; three great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Ruby Underwood Newcomb; husband, Thomas R. Langley and Tommy Langley; two sisters. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.watersfuneralservice.com
