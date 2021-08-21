Martha Lou Langley,73, a kind and gentle soul, died Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo after a brief illness. Martha was born November 11, 1947 in Itawamba County to the late Hoyt Dulaney an Erma Conn Dulaney. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and she worked at the North Mississippi Medical Center's Wellness Center teaching water aerobics and working in the daycare. Her presence at the Wellness Center brought cheer and encouragement to many in their quest for fitness. She enjoyed physical fitness and competed in many marathons and races in the area. Martha absolutely loved riding with the top down in her classic Mustang, riding her bike and working in her flowers. She loved her boys and their families and cherished the hundreds of friends and acquaintances she met in her many years at the Wellness Center. Farewell, our precious Mother, grandmother and dear friend. A service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Dr. Kevin Clayton officiating. Private burial will follow in Dorsey Memorial Cemetery in Dorsey. Visitation will be from 10 AM-service time Tuesday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. Martha her is survived by her two sons, Jamie Thomas Langley and Marty Allen Langley. Four grandchildren, Drew Langley, Kaitlyn Toney, Zachary Langley, and Landon Langley and her Bethel Baptist Church and Wellness Center friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas Langley. Pallbearers will include Steve Lauderdale, Jonathan Lauderdale, Drew Langley, Cameron Toney, and Zach Langley. You may sign the resister and express condolences at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com
