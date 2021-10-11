Ronald Wayne "Ronnie" Langley, 61, died Thursday, October 7, 2021, at his home. He was born November 26, 1960, in Tupelo to Billy Wayne and Ernestine Langley. He graduated from Tupelo High School and worked for Palmers Big Star since he was 15 years old. He served for over 24 years in the Mississippi National Guard earning the rank of Sergeant and was activated for service during Iraqi Freedom. He was an avid Ole Miss Rebel fan and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. Services will be 2 PM Tuesday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Guyton Hinds officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his children, Craig Langley (Mackenzie) and Matthew Langley of Tupelo; one brother, W.K. Langley of Canton, GA; three grandchildren, Judson, Ryan and Scarlet all of Tupelo; two nephews, Mitchell Langley of Santiago, Chile and Sgt. Dylan Langley of Camp Pendleton, CA. He was preceded in death by his father and his mother and step-father, B. L. and Ernestine Outlaw. Pallbearers will be W.K. Langley, Mike Black, Brad Hoover and Arlandis Traylor. Visitation will be 12 - 2 Tuesday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
