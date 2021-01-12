Martha Gail Davis Langner, 71, was carried by the Angels to her eternal resting place after passing in the comfort of her home with her family at her side on Monday, January 11, 2021. She was born, August 3, 1949 to William "Billy" and Martha Davis. She will be remembered as a beautiful woman who could light up a room with her smile, a great wife, loving mother, and doting grandmother. She was an accomplished businesswoman who started and managed multiple businesses over the years, including several with her husband, and a dedicated volunteer to multiple nonprofit's including the United Way, Girls Scouts, Guntown Lions Club among others as well as a committee participant and second grade Sunday school teacher at Calvary Baptist Church in Tupelo, and a kindhearted Foster Mom. She attended The Orchard Northside in her last years with her children. She is survived by her husband Bob Langner of Guntown; her children, Caroline Irwin Upthegrove of Guntown, Davis Irwin of Guntown, David Langner of Charlottesville, Virginia and two foster children, Jimmy Young of Mooreville, and Chasity Young Hampton of Tupelo; three beloved grandchildren, John Davis Upthegrove, Ty Upthegrove and Kylin Irwin all of Guntown; and brother, Chip Davis of Guntown She was preceded in death by her Father and Mother, William "Billy" Davis and Martha Davis of Guntown as well as her brothers, William "Dan" Davis, Bob Davis and her foster son Casey Morris Young. The family was blessed to have Tish Irwin as a loving Caregiver in the last year of her life as well as the compassionate services of the entire North Mississippi Medical Center Home Hospice team. Due to Covid 19 concerns, private services will be held with Bro. Jay Stanley officiating. Burial will be in the Campbelltown Cemetery in Guntown. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. The service will be recorded and available to view on our website www.peguesfuneralhome.com at 4 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021. In lieu of flowers and since Gail loved children, we encourage friends to consider donating to either charitable organization below in her honor: St Jude's Children's Research Hospital,501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Palmer Home for Children, P.O. Box 746, Columbus, MS 39703 Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.