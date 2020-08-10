Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Denton Langston passed from this life on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Beehive Homes of Brookhaven. Betty was born November 20, 1929 to Herbert Lynette Denton and Elizabeth Kennedy Denton in Corinth, MS. The family moved to Tupelo when Betty was a young girl where she lived for the next several decades. A graduate of Tupelo schools, Betty attended Randolph Macon Women's College in Lynchburg, Virginia and Ole Miss. She relinquished her crown as the second Mississippi Miss Hospitality to marry the love of her life, Judson Davis Langston, in 1951 while he was on leave from the United States Navy. While living in California, she attended the School of Design at Contra Costa College in Concord. Davis's time in the navy early in their marriage and his career with Levi Strauss in their empty nest years, both led to extensive travel. They loved experiencing different countries and cultures together. Mississippi always held their hearts and they came home to Brookhaven in 1986. Betty was a member of the Forthian Club of Tupelo, and was a life member of Junior Auxiliary. She was honored to be the first life member of Garden Club of Moraga, California. She was also a member of Wildwood Garden Club, Matinee Musical, Climbers Club and the Arts Council in Brookhaven. Throughout her life she was an active church member and was guided by a strong faith. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother Herbert Lynette Denton, Jr. She is survived by her sister Margaret Ruth McCall of Baton Rouge; her three sons Dave (Beth) of Wesson, Ken (Christy) of Columbus, Indiana and Nat (Pat) of Roxie. Additional survivors are 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Riverwood in Brookhaven. For the safety of all she loved and whom loved her, we ask that you attend only in prayer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Brookhaven Trust or to the First United Methodist Church of Brookhaven. Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.
