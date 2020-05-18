Kenneth Ray Langston, 53, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Osceola, Arkansas June 17, 1966, to Roy and Margie Marie Fires Langston. When he was two weeks old, he was relocated to Mississippi and was a graduate of Mooreville High School. For a number of years, he owned and operated a lawn care business, Kenny's Lawn Care. He was an avid sports fan, loved Arkansas Razorback basketball and football and enjoyed going fishing. Kenny was a First Degree Mason of Masonic Lodge 318 and a member of East Heights Baptist Church. He was a loving, kind-hearted man who loved his family. Survivors include his two sons, Mitch Langston and Luke Langston both of Fulton; grandson, Michael Anthony Langston of Fulton; parents, Roy and Margie Langston; sister, Janice Maxey and her husband, Westley of Guntown; niece, Kaitlyn Barney; and nephew, Justin Woolven. He is preceded in death by his beloved brother, Anthony Steven Langston. A graveside service honoring his life will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Lee Memorial Park with Dr. Tim Brown officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Dennis Dunlap, David Hammock, Chad Wheeler, Tory Gifford, Jeff Curbow and Michael Johnson. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
