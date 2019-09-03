Glenn E. Langston, Sr., 74, of Tupelo, MS, passed away on August 31, 2019, at home with his family. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Ray Funeral Home. There will be a private family burial. Glenn was born on December 4, 1944, to Russell and Lillian Langston in Birmingham, Alabama. After completing high school, he attended the military academy then went on to the Marine Corps where he served his country faithfully for 14 years before having to retire due to medical issues. On July 2, 1966, he married Peggy Davidson in Lake Village, Arkansas. Glenn enjoyed traveling, reading, frequenting flea markets and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid shooter and enjoyed his time at the shooting range. Glenn was a strong supporter of veterans and individual's in active duty, always taking care of fellow service members in small ways, he was a true patriot. He is preceded in death by his parents, Allen Russell Langston and Lillian Lucille Belleau; brother, Allen Langston; and sister, Joanie Langston. Glenn is survived by his beloved wife, Peggy Langston of Tupelo, MS; son, Glenn E. Langston, Jr. (Laurel) of Colorado Springs, CO; daughter, Teres Weeks (David) of Cleveland, MS; brothers, Joseph Belleau of St. Petersburg, FL and Mike Belleau of Cocoa Beach, FL; sister, Jeannie Belleau of Deltona, FL; granddaughters, Tanya Wurl of Olympia, WA, Elizabeth Lankford (Kenneth) of Houston, TX, Vanessa Loyd (Jeremy) of Leadville, CO, Kylie Mitchell (Ryan) of Clinton, MS, and Shelby Langston of Grand Junction, CO; and eight great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Glenn's nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be Sam Miller, Frank Miller, Phil Beckerich, Bobby Clifton, and Phillip Taylor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to LifeSong Evangelism, c/o GlobeWorks International Ministries, 400 Office Park Drive, St 230, Birmingham, AL 35223, The American Heart Association or the charity of your choice.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.