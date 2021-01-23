Wilma Christine Lann, 86, died Saturday, January 23, 2021, at The Meadows in Fulton. She was born July 10, 1934, to Carrell and Edith Grissom Presley. She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Tremont. She was retired from Itawamba Manufacturing after 36 years of service. She enjoyed flower gardening and being around her family, especially her grandchildren. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, January 24, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Terry Paul Graham officiating. Burial will be in the Tremont Cemetery. Survivors include three daughters, Judy Hammett (David) of Starkville, Cindy Rhoades of Tremont, and Tina Pierce of Fulton; nine grandchildren, Shane Hammett (Heather), Adrienne Smitherman (Will), Laura Glissen ( Paul), Kelsey Gillespie (Tim), Morgan Ruple (Josh), Amanda Gaskin (Jason), Colin Ashmore (Jade), Kirkland Rhoades, and Hayleigh Pierce (fiancé Grant); twenty- two great grandchildren; a special friend, James V. Cox. She was preceded in death by one son, Larry Lann; two infant sisters; one infant brother; and her parents. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Sunday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Staff at The Meadows for their wonderful care. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.