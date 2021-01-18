Danny Lann, 73 of Tremont, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center-Amory. He was born on August 18, 1947 in rural Monroe County, Mississippi to the late Burley and Eunice Gregory Lann. After graduating from Smithville High School, he enlisted in the United States Marines and married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Bennett on January 28, 1967. Once married, they moved to Santa Ana, CA where he was stationed for his tenure of service in the Marines at El Toro Military Base. Later he would return to Itawamba County where he lived until his death. He worked at what was then Mueller Brass Company in Fulton, MS for 38 years. He loved being outdoors whether in the woods hunting deer or on his tractor in his garden. He would "feel the need" to start planning his garden not long into a new year as he was ready to get a taste of home-grown tomatoes that he raised. His love of the outdoors also determined his favorite vacation spot in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee where he and his family would spend hours in Cades Cove videoing and taking pictures of the wildlife. When he could not get outdoors, he would read his Louis L'Amour collection of westerns over and over. He was a long-time member of Asbury United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday school, bible studies, and held various leadership positions over the years. He loved being with his family gathered around the family table telling stories, eating good food, and spending time together. He instilled in his family by example the importance of hard work, caring for others, and most of all, living out your faith in Jesus Christ. Graveside services will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Kennedy's Chapel Cemetery with Bro.Sonny Daniels and Rev. Wayne Napier officiating. There will be no public visitation. He is survived by his wife of almost 54 years, Barbara Bennett Lann of Tremont, his daughter Amy Lann Daniels (Sonny) of Hernando, MS; his son, Matthew Lann (Elizabeth) and one very loved granddaughter, Mattilyn Lann, all of Tremont; and 2 step granddaughters, Lori (Adam) Vuoso of Hernando, and Audriana (Jamie) O'Dell of Stanwood, WA, a sister-in-law, Janice Lann of Smithville; nephews Stephen (Barbara) Lann, Michael (Regina) Lann, Anthony (Christy) Lann, Patrick (Ashley) Lann, T.J. (Alicia) Lann, all of Smithville, and one niece, Angie (Darrell) Jones of Hamilton, AL. He is preceded in death by his parents, Burley and Eunice Lann and one brother, David Lann. Pallbearers will be Chad Weaver, Jim Cody, Terry Hale, Tony Crouch, and Billy Garrison. Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews and his best friend, George Carroll of Waltersboro, South Carolina whom he met years ago riding the loop around Cades Cove. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church C/O Jan Dyer, 10712 Hwy 23 S., Tremont, MS 38876 or Camp Lake Stephens Christian Camp in Oxford, MS. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
