Prentice Allen Lanphere, 81, died Sunday, December 26, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born June 2, 1940 in Saltillo to Robert Clayton and Winniefred Baggett Lanphere. He is a Saltillo High School and Itawamba Junior College graduate. On June 4, 1960, he married the former Barbara Ann Tomlinson. After his successful career at Vend Foods, he retired after 39 years as a Service Manager. Following his retirement, he kept himself busy working on small engine repairs in his shop. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and tinkering in his shop. He loved his family and especially found joy spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and dogs. Prentice is a longstanding member of Beulah Primitive Baptist Church and served as a Deacon for over 20 years. Prentice is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Lanphere; two sons, Craig Lanphere of Huntsville, Alabama, and Brian Lanphere of Saltillo; two grandchildren, Jodi Copeland and her husband, Rial, of Saltillo, and Brooklyn Lanphere of Glendale, Arizona; two great-grandsons, Casen and Weston Copeland; and one great-grandson, Holden Copeland expected May of 2022; one sister, Juanita Dillard. He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert Lanphere, Jr, and Donald K. Lanphere; sisters-in-law, Elsa Lanphere, and Helen Lanphere; and brother-in-law, Charles Dillard. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services honoring Prentice's life will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Tony Lester officiating. Burial will be in Fellowship Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Billy McKissick, Kenny Keith, Steve Dillard, Bobby Dillard, Fred Dillard, and Nat Dillard. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Beulah Primitive Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.PeguesFuneralHome.com.
