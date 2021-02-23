Beth Lansdell passed away on February 15, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto with her husband and daughter by her side. Beth was born on May 16, 1965 in Jacksonville, Illinois and was raised most of her life outside of Tulsa, Oklahoma where she attended Oologah-Talala High School. After attending nursing school at University of Oklahoma she continued her progressive career as a nurse, charge nurse and ultimately numerous management positions in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Mississippi. She was so talented in so many areas and could master just about anything she attempted from farming to developing operating room procedures. Known as a "do whatever it takes" type of person she often would work multiple jobs in order to provide the best life for her family. Inside and outside of work, Beth was fun and funny, with a wit that often put people at ease and made being around her a joy. She once was quoted as saying that "she hoped she impacted at least one life" ... she impacted countless lives. Beth, Richard and Mallorie are members of LaBelle Haven Baptist Church in Olive Branch. She was preceded in death by her Granny and Grandpa Ragan who greeted her at Heaven's Gates. She is survived by her husband, Richard Lansdell of Olive Branch; daughter, Mallorie Humble of Olive Branch; mother, Carolyn Higdon of Olive Branch; father, Alan Higdon of Tulsa, OK; sister,Joni (Johnny) Post of Owasso, OK; brother, Chad (Jennifer) Higdon of Hernando, MS, and nieces Ella and Emma of Hernando. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Coleman Funeral Home of Olive Branch (6815 Parkview Blvd., Olive Branch). The Celebration of Life service for family and friends will be officiated by family friend and Pastor, Brother Marvin Robbins, in the chapel of Coleman Funeral Home on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of traditional flowers, memorials may be made to MD Anderson at www.mdanderson.org in memory of Beth.
